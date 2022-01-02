Israel to Allow 4th Vaccine Dose for Over 60, Medical Staff, PM Announces
Israel will allow a fourth vaccine against the coronavirus for adults over 60 and for medical staff, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced Sunday evening. The extra vaccine dose was approved earlier on Sunday by Director General of the Ministry of Health, Professor Nachman Ash, Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz.
“Our overarching goal remains the same, to enable as functional an economy as possible in the State of Israel, while protecting the most vulnerable among us,” Bennett said.
The prime minister said during his televised news conference that Israel is now seeing over 5,000 verified cases of the coronavirus per day, and estimated that by the end of the week that figure would rise to 20,000 cases a day, with the possibility of surpassing 50,000 cases a day at the height of the wave. He called on anyone not vaccinated to get their first dose of the vaccination and for those eligible for booster shots to get those as well.
Bennett said that Israel would likely open up to visitors in the coming week, saying that with the number of cases already in Israel the infections brought into the country by travelers would be meaningless.