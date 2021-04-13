Israel to Allow Entry to Groups of Vaccinated Foreign Tourists

Israel will allow in groups of vaccinated foreign tourists beginning next month, under a framework approved by Minister of Tourism Orit Farkash-Hacohen and Minister of Health Yuli Edelstein. A limited number of groups will enter the country starting on May 23 under strict guidelines that include undergoing a PCR test before boarding the flight to Israel, and a serological test to prove their vaccination upon arrival at Ben-Gurion Airport.

Discussions are continuing with various countries to reach agreements for vaccine-certificate validation, which would cancel the need for the serological test. The agreements were reached following the work of a task force set up by the Health and Tourism ministries, including Head of Public Health Sharon Alroey-Preis, and COVID Commissioner Nachman Ash, as well as professionals from the Ministry of Tourism.

The number of tourists will be increased based on the health situation and progress of the program. Individual travelers will be allowed into Israel in the second stage.

“After opening the economy, it is time to allow tourism in a careful and calculated manner. Opening the tourism is important for one of the fields most hurt during the COVID year. We will continue to look at easing regulations in accordance to the health situation,” Edelstein said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Only opening the skies for international tourism will truly revive the tourism industry, including restaurants, hotels, sites, tour guides, busses and others looking to work and provide for their families. I will continue to work for the full opening of tourism to Israel, which will greatly assist the Israeli economy and create workplaces for many Israelis,” Farkash-Hacohen said.