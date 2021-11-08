Americans need to understand the Middle East
Israel to Allow Tourist Groups Without 3rd Shot to Enter Country
A group of tourists listen to a tour guide in Jerusalem in 2012. (Peter van der Sluijs/Wikimedia Commons)
News Updates
coronavirus
tourism
Vaccine

Israel to Allow Tourist Groups Without 3rd Shot to Enter Country

The Media Line Staff
11/08/2021

Tourist groups whose participants do not have a third vaccination will be allowed to enter Israel, its ministries of health and tourism announced on Monday.

The coronavirus cabinet approved in a telephone vote on Sunday night a new outline that will see groups of up to 40 people with two inoculations of a vaccine approved by the World Health Organization, even if more than six months have passed be allowed to enter if they come from countries designated as green or yellow and travel as a capsule. Group members will be required to have a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours at all times during the first week of their stay.  The groups must receive entry permission before its arrival in Israel.

The outline must be approved by the Knesset Law and Constitution Committee in order for it to take effect. The ministers planned for it to come in to effect on Tuesday.

“A week ago, we started out and now we are already moving up a gear, removing restrictions and allowing more tourists to enter Israel. We still have a long way to go to bring back tourism, therefore we must act swiftly but surely, in order to increase the numbers of incoming tourists. The Israeli economy needs tourism as do, of course, the employees in the tourism industry,” Tourism Minister Yoel Razvozov said in a statement.

“In accordance with our ongoing policy, also with tourism we will continue to live alongside corona. We take all the precautions and supervision to maintain public health and quickly identify new variants. In addition, we are maintaining the Israeli economy, education, culture, tourism and daily routine in Israel,” Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz said.

