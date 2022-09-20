Israel To Begin Gas Production in Disputed Mediterranean Waters ‘ASAP’

Israel said Monday that it would begin operations at the disputed Karish natural gas field in the Mediterranean Sea “as soon as possible,” despite the border talks between Israel and Lebanon that are now said to be in their final stages. “The production of gas from the Karish rig will commence without delay, as soon as it is possible,” the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement, adding that the production “is not connected to the negotiations.” Israel asserts that the Karish field is within its economic zone while Lebanon also claims the disputed waters. “Israel believes that it is both possible and necessary to reach an agreement on a maritime line between Lebanon and Israel in a manner that will serve the interests of the citizens of both countries,” Prime Minister Yair Lapid’s office said.