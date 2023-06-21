Israel To Construct 1,000 New Settler Homes in West Bank Following Deadly Shooting

In response to a fatal shooting on Tuesday, the Israel Prime Minister’s Office announced on Wednesday the immediate advancement of 1,000 new settler homes in the West Bank.

The shooting, committed by two Palestinian gunmen, resulted in the death of four Israelis and left four others injured at a gas station outside the Jewish settlement of Eli, where the new homes will be constructed. The decision is expected to provoke strong Palestinian condemnation.

The announcement followed joint consultation between Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, and Finance Minister Betzalel Smotrich. “Our answer to terrorism is to strike it forcefully and build up our country,” the ministers stated.

In a Tuesday night vigilante reprisal, Israeli settlers torched Palestinian properties, including cars and olive trees, in the West Bank towns of Beit Furiq and Huwara, while also throwing stones at Palestinian drivers.

The recent violence has contributed to rising tensions between Israelis and Palestinians, with at least 170 Palestinians and 24 Israelis killed since January. Israel maintains overall control of the West Bank, seized from Jordan during the 1967 Middle East war, and has built in the territory more than 130 settlements and around 150 outposts, which are home to around 450,000 Israelis. Most of the approximately 3 million Palestinians in the territory live under their own autonomous government, the Palestinian Authority, and aspire to bring the territory under the control of an independent Palestinian state.