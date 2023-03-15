Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israel To Ease Import Restrictions for Global Retail Chains
News Updates
Israel
retailers
regulations
Economy Ministry

Israel To Ease Import Restrictions for Global Retail Chains

The Media Line Staff
03/15/2023

The Israeli government announced on Tuesday a plan to relax import restrictions for large global retail companies in the country. The move is intended to encourage the entry of large retail chains into Israel, which could help to boost competition, reduce living costs, and advance innovation in the sector, according to the Economy and Industry Ministry.

Foreign chains currently face various difficulties when entering the Israeli market, including the need to submit standard declarations for each shipment and other bureaucratic delays. Under the new reform, large global chains will just need to declare that their products meet international standards, rather than undergo regular import inspections, as long as the products are also offered in other countries.

The reform has already attracted attention from global supermarket giants such as Carrefour and SPAR, which have announced plans to open their first stores in Israel.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.