Israel To Establish R&D Center for Small Satellites

Israel will establish the first research and development infrastructure center for small satellites, the country’s Innovation, Science and Technology Ministry announced on Monday. The center, initiated by the ministry’s Israel Space Agency, will make available to space companies, entrepreneurs, research organizations, and educational institutions the infrastructure for the development of small satellites and their components, and will encourage cooperation between these institutions. The ministry said Israel holds great potential in the small satellite field and that the global market for these products is experiencing significant growth. The R&D center will offer acceleration programs, knowledge and physical infrastructure for research, ground station services, assistance with regulatory issues, and more. The center will be built at a cost of approximately $28 million, 80% of which will be financed by the government.