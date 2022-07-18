Israel To Establish Research Center To Predict Regional Impact of Global Warming

The Israeli government on Sunday approved the establishment of a national climate calculation center, to be operated by the Transportation Ministry’s Meteorological Service. The research center will predict the regional impact of global warming. It will be equipped with a supercomputer, enabling detailed climatic forecasts, according to a statement issued by five ministries and Israel’s Government Water and Sewage Authority. Climate change has far-reaching implications for ecosystems, economic sectors such as agriculture, energy, and transport, and national security. The center’s aim will be to assist the government to take preventive and adaptive measures based on climate risk mapping, said the statement. Climate researchers from around the region will have open access to the center’s infrastructure.