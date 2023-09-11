Donate
Israel To Expand Renewable Energy Grid With 2,000 Additional Megawatts
The Media Line Staff
09/11/2023

Israel plans to add more than 2,000 megawatts to its national electricity grid, primarily to connect solar energy facilities, according to a statement by the Energy and Infrastructure Ministry on Sunday. This expansion will enable the state-owned Israel Electric Corporation to connect high-scale renewable energy projects, particularly in the northern and southern regions of the country.

The ministry’s statement highlighted that residents nationwide will have the opportunity to partake in the renewable energy transition. They can profit from installing solar facilities on their properties, contributing to Israel’s shift toward a cleaner, competitive, and decentralized energy economy. Alongside this, a significant development plan for the electricity network by 2030 is in the works. It involves an estimated investment of 17 billion shekels (approximately $4.4 billion), aimed at setting up new renewable energy facilities across the country.

