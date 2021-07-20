Protecting Truth During Tension

Israel to Host 70th Global Miss Universe Pageant
The five finalist at Miss Universe 2006 at Shrine Auditorium, Los Angeles. (Rafael Amado Deras via Flickr)
News Updates
Miss Universe Pageant
Eilat
beauty

Israel to Host 70th Global Miss Universe Pageant

The Media Line Staff
07/20/2021

The global Miss Universe beauty pageant will be held in the southern Israeli Red Sea resort city Eilat. It is the first time that the pageant, marking its 70th year, will be held in Israel. The pageant, which will take place in December, will be broadcast to nearly 160 countries, according to the Israel Ministry of Tourism.

Delegations from about 100 countries are expected to attend the pageant in Israel, including more than 1,200 members of official delegations, hundreds of journalists and TV crews, thousands of pageant enthusiasts and tourists, more than 100 American celebrities. The contestants will spend about three weeks in Israel for all of the events surrounding the pageant. Global exposure to the Miss Universe pageant is estimated at about 1.3 billion people, who follow the pageant in broadcast, print and social media. In addition, the pageant will contribute to Eilat’s economy and serve as a major growth engine for Israel and its domestic and incoming tourism, the ministry said.

Israel Minister of Tourism Yoel Razvozov in a statement called the pageant “an event celebrating women’s empowerment, optimism, tolerance and desire for excellence, that crosses every geographical and national border.” He also said: “I fully hope that in December we will be celebrating not only the new Miss Universe here in Israel, but most importantly, the end of the world pandemic. I wish all participants good health and good luck and I look forward to seeing you all soon.”

“Israel has been on our shortlist of host countries for a number of years due to its rich history, beautiful landscapes, myriad of cultures and appeal as a global tourist destination,” Paula M. Shugart, president of the Miss Universe Organization, said in a statement. “We look forward to deepening our commitment to creating meaningful cultural conversation, connection and understanding through this partnership,” she added.

