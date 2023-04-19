Israel To Open Embassy in Turkmenistan Near Iranian Border

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen is traveling Wednesday evening to Turkmenistan to officially open a new Israeli Embassy in the capital city Ashgabat. The Israeli Embassy will be its closest diplomatic mission to an Iranian border—around 15 miles away.

The move and the foreign minister’s visit have been described as a message to Iran that Israel is a growing influence in the region. Cohen is scheduled to meet with Turkmenistan’s president, foreign minister, and agriculture and environmental protection minister.

Turkmenistan, a Muslim-majority country, established relations with Israel in 1991, and a temporary embassy was opened there some years ago. A new permanent building was specifically built for the embassy. Israeli and Turkmeni officials have signed cooperation agreements over the years in politics, the economy, energy, health, and cybersecurity.

The embassy’s inauguration follows Cohen’s visit to Azerbaijan, another Muslim country, where he met with Azerbaijani officials and signed cooperation agreements in investments, education, and the environment.