Israel to Open to Small Tourist Groups Beginning Sept. 19

Organized tour groups of between 5 and 30 tourists from certain countries will be allowed to enter Israel beginning on September 19, according to Israel’s Ministry of Tourism. Tourists from countries designated “red” due to the transmission of the coronavirus, will not be allowed to enter Israel.

The tourists will be required to have proof of a second dose of a vaccine recognized by Israel’s Health Ministry within the last six months or a third vaccination in order to be allowed to enter Israel. The tourists also will be required to present a negative PCR test from the last 72 hours and to have a serological test upon arrival to Ben Gurion International airport.

Over 2,000 tourists entered Israel over the summer under a pilot program to allow foreigners to visit Israel. September 19 is right before the start of the Sukkot holiday, which is a time of high tourist traffic to Israel.