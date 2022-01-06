Israel To Reopen Borders for Israeli Travel and to Vaccinated Visitors
Israel will reopen its borders, allowing Israelis to travel to any country beginning on Friday and allowing vaccinated visitors to enter beginning on Sunday. Israel’s Health Ministry Director-General Professor Nachman Ash announced on Thursday that, beginning at midnight, the list of red countries, which includes the United States and the United Kingdom, will be canceled.
The countries that remained on the red list on Thursday will be moved to orange, countries about which the Health Ministry recommends against unnecessary travel due to high infection rate. The ministry recommends against unnecessary travel to any country, however. Tourists will only have to quarantine upon arriving in Israel until they receive a negative PCR test result of 24 hours, whichever comes first.
The Media Line
Ash also warned that Israel will soon reach 50,000 cases of the coronavirus cases a day, based on the increasing number of cases.