The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israel To Reopen Borders for Israeli Travel and to Vaccinated Visitors
Ben Gurion International Airport (Wikimedia Commons)
News Updates
coronavirus
Health Ministry
Travel Ban

Israel To Reopen Borders for Israeli Travel and to Vaccinated Visitors

The Media Line Staff
01/06/2022

Israel will reopen its borders, allowing Israelis to travel to any country beginning on Friday and allowing vaccinated visitors to enter beginning on Sunday. Israel’s Health Ministry Director-General Professor Nachman Ash announced on Thursday that, beginning at midnight, the list of red countries, which includes the United States and the United Kingdom, will be canceled.

The countries that remained on the red list on Thursday will be moved to orange, countries about which the Health Ministry recommends against unnecessary travel due to high infection rate. The ministry recommends against unnecessary travel to any country, however. Tourists will only have to quarantine upon arriving in Israel until they receive a negative PCR test result of 24 hours, whichever comes first.

Ash also warned that Israel will soon reach 50,000 cases of the coronavirus cases a day, based on the increasing number of cases.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.