The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israel To Require Communication Companies To Upgrade Cybersecurity
News Updates
Cybersecurity
Israel
communications
Cyberattacks
Yoaz Hendel

Israel To Require Communication Companies To Upgrade Cybersecurity

The Media Line Staff
05/03/2022

Israel launched a new initiative on Monday to require communication companies to prepare and implement cyber defense plans. The plan, being spearheaded by the Communications Ministry and the Israel National Cyber Directorate (INCD), comes amid a significant surge of cyberattacks targeting Israeli websites and networks. “The communications market is the pipeline leading to the economy and the public. Therefore, a comprehensive regulation is required to raise the level of national readiness and safeguard the public interests,” Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel said in a joint statement issued by the ministry and the INCD. Gaby Portnoy, INCD director-general, added, “The joint initiative will take a step forward in the level of protection and will serve as a type of air defense system that provides an additional layer of protection for the entire Israeli economy.” The plans will include protecting communications networks and combining monitoring and control mechanisms that will allow establishing an up-to-date picture of cyber protection while ensuring privacy, data integrity, and service availability, the statement added. The required plans will also enable dealing with cyberattacks, through incident identification, inclusion, recovery, and periodic scans to identify cybersecurity vulnerabilities, the ministry and the INCD said.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.