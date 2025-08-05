Israel To Resume Limited Entry of Private Sector Goods Into Gaza

Israel will gradually allow the entry of goods into the Gaza Strip through approved private merchants, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) announced, marking a significant shift from the previous reliance solely on UN and international humanitarian aid.

The new mechanism aims to increase the volume of essential supplies entering Gaza while maintaining strict oversight to prevent Hamas from exploiting the process. According to COGAT, a select group of local merchants have been vetted and approved following stringent security screenings. These merchants will be permitted to import items such as basic food products, baby formula, fresh produce, and hygiene supplies.

“All payments will be conducted via monitored bank transfers,” the statement said. “Goods will undergo inspection by Israeli authorities at the border crossings before entering Gaza.”

The Israeli military, in coordination with COGAT and security agencies, will maintain robust oversight to ensure Hamas is not involved in the import or distribution of these goods.

The move reintroduces a policy that had been in place from May to October 2024, before being suspended due to concerns that Hamas was exploiting the flow of goods for its own benefit. In a November 2024 court filing, COGAT cited “verified indications” of Hamas diverting supplies for economic and military purposes.

This updated mechanism reflects Israel’s efforts to balance humanitarian needs with security considerations, offering a controlled path for increasing aid while minimizing the risk of abuse by terrorist elements.