Israel To Send Defensive Aid Package To Ukraine
Workers load a shipment of humanitarian aid for Ukraine donated by the Israeli government, at Israel's Ben-Gurion airport in Lod on March 1, 2022. (Jack Guez/AFP via Getty Images)
News Updates
Russia-Ukraine
Aid
Israel

Israel To Send Defensive Aid Package To Ukraine

The Media Line Staff
07/12/2022

Israel will send an aid package of equipment to emergency and civilian organizations in Ukraine, according to the Defense Ministry. Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Tuesday approved the delivery of the additional equipment to the war-torn country. It will be delivered over the next several weeks, the ministry said in a statement.

The equipment to be delivered includes 1,500 helmets, 1,500 protective vests, hundreds of protective suits for mine clearance, 1,000 gas masks and tens of CBRN filters. Since Russia began its war on Ukraine in late February, Israel has refrained from sending direct military aid.

