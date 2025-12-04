Israel To Stay in Eurovision 2026 as Ireland, Spain, Slovenia and Netherlands Boycott

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) has confirmed that Israel will compete in the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, following a tense General Assembly in Geneva in which member broadcasters approved new contest rules and declined to expel the country. The decision, taken by secret ballot as part of a broader rules package, came after months of lobbying over Israel’s participation during the war in Gaza and left several European broadcasters opting to stay away from the show.

Israel’s broadcaster KAN remains eligible to send an entry next year, while public broadcasters in Ireland, Spain, Slovenia, and the Netherlands have all announced they will not take part in Eurovision 2026, explicitly tying their withdrawal to Israel’s continued inclusion and the situation in Gaza. Their decisions remove several long-established Eurovision players from the lineup and raise questions about how many countries will ultimately appear on stage in Vienna.

Delegates said the debate in Geneva was heated, with some states arguing that Eurovision must remain a cultural rather than political arena and others contending that Israel should face consequences similar to those imposed on Russia after its invasion of Ukraine.

Spain reportedly told the assembly it would only continue participating alongside Israel if the Israeli entry used a flag bearing the logo of KAN rather than the national flag, arguing that its criticism was for the policies of the Israeli government and army rather than the broadcaster itself. This proposal did not advance.

The new rules backed by the EBU aim to reinforce the contest’s political neutrality, tighten voting procedures, and give professional juries more weight in early rounds, reflecting concerns about bloc voting and organized campaigns. Austria, the 2026 host, has already said it welcomes Israel’s participation.

Israeli officials and KAN have greeted the outcome as a setback for efforts to isolate Israel in cultural forums and are moving ahead with their national selection process, even as calls for broader boycotts continue across parts of Europe.