Israel Turns Away Russian Grain Ship as Ukraine Presses Claims of Stolen Cargo

A Russian vessel carrying grain from occupied Ukraine was turned away from Israel’s shores, the Israel Grain Importers Association said Thursday, amid pressure linked to a dispute with Kyiv over alleged shipments of stolen grain.

The association said Israeli importer Zenziper declined to accept the shipment. “In light of the circumstances, the grain importing company Zenziper has been forced to turn away the Russian vessel carrying a wheat shipment at the center of the dispute with Ukraine,” the association said in a statement. “The Russian supplier of the cargo will have to find an alternative destination to unload it.”

The Israel Grain Importers Association represents companies responsible for importing more than 5.5 million tons of grain and cereal products annually, including shipments from the Americas and the Black Sea region.

The development came after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Kyiv is preparing sanctions against countries that “transports and profits from grain stolen from Ukraine,” including Israel. On Tuesday, Ukraine’s foreign ministry also summoned Israeli Ambassador Michael Brodsky over allegations that such grain has been accepted at Israeli ports, according to Reuters.

Zelenskyy said that purchasing grain exported from occupied territories “violates Israel’s laws,” adding that “buying stolen grain cannot be considered a legitimate business.” He said he expects Israeli authorities “to respect Ukraine and refrain from actions that undermine relations between the countries.”

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said, “Friendly Ukrainian-Israeli relations have the potential to benefit both countries, and Russia’s illegal trade with stolen Ukrainian grain should not undermine them.” He added, “Now that another such vessel has arrived in Haifa, we once again warn Israel against accepting the stolen grain and harming our relations.”

Kyiv considers grain from regions claimed by Russia since its 2022 invasion, and from Crimea annexed in 2014, to be stolen.