Israel, UAE, Bahrain Sign Accords at White House
: Left to right: Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump and UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan sign normalization accords outside the White House in Washington on Tuesday. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)
normalization
United Arab Emirates
Bahrain
Israel
White House
Binyamin Netanyahu
Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan
Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani
Donald Trump
Middle East

The Media Line Staff
09/15/2020

The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain signed normalization agreements with Israel on Tuesday on the South Lawn of the White House. Signing for Israel was Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu. Emirati Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani signed on behalf of their countries. The UAE and Bahrain are the first Arab states to sign treaties with Israel since 1994, when Jordan and the Jewish state ended their state of war. Israel and Egypt signed a peace treaty in 1979. Prior to Tuesday’s signing – and just as Netanyahu was concluding his remarks to some 700 guests – rockets were launched at Israel from the Gaza Strip. One was aimed at the port city of Ashdod but was intercepted by Israeli air defenses. Another is reported to have fallen on a residential neighborhood in the coastal city of Ashkelon, which is closer to the Palestinian enclave. Initial reports spoke of several injuries from shrapnel. Most Palestinians call the normalization agreements a “betrayal” of their cause.

Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
