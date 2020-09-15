Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israel, UAE, Bahrain to Sign Historic Accords Today
Bahrain’s Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Israel’s Binyamin Netanyahu and the UAE’s Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan (Bahrain Foreign Ministry, Knesset, UK Foreign Affairs and Commonwealth Office/Wikimedia Commons)
News Updates
normalization
United Arab Emirates
Bahrain
Israel
Washington
White House
Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan
Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani
Binyamin Netanyahu. Middle East
Gulf

Israel, UAE, Bahrain to Sign Historic Accords Today

The Media Line Staff
09/15/2020

The White House on Tuesday will host the signing of normalization agreements between Israel and two Gulf countries, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. An unnamed senior Israeli official is calling the accord with Abu Dhabi a “peace treaty,” and the deal with Manama a “declaration of peace.” The former will require ratification by Israel’s parliament, the Knesset, and, once approved, will have firm grounding under international law. Neither of the Gulf countries was ever in a state of war with Israel, meaning that rather than signaling peace, the agreements pave the way for full ties, be they diplomatic or economic. In reality, all three nations have maintained behind-the-scenes relationships for years, with Iran being a common enemy. The signing ceremony will take place on the White House’s South Lawn at noon Washington time. Signing for Israel will be Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, while Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan will sign on behalf of the UAE, and Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani for Bahrain.

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.