Israel Ups Coronavirus Aid Package to $2.8 Billion

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu announced on Wednesday that the aid package his government pledged to help the country weather the coronavirus pandemic would be two and a half times its previously announced size, growing from 4 billion shekels to 10 billion shekels ($2.8 billion). A total of 8 billion shekels will be available for inexpensive business loans. The health system would get 1 billion shekels for increased medicine stocks and to prepare hospitals for an anticipated large influx of patients. Another billion shekels would be used for other public needs brought on by the pandemic. “A business that has been hurt is entitled to ask for a loan from the fund. We lowered the interest rates,” Netanyahu said at a news conference in Jerusalem, flanked by the central bank governor and top Finance and Economy Ministry officials. Later on Wednesday, the Israeli prime minister announced a ban on gatherings of more than 100 people. Israel currently has 82 confirmed coronavirus cases. Anyone arriving in the Jewish state from overseas is required to self-quarantine for 14 days and many airlines have suspended flights to the country.