The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israel Urgently Probing Claims of Grave Impropriety at Morocco Mission
Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, right, inaugurates the Israeli Liaison Office in Rabat with Minister of African Affairs at the Moroccan Ministry of Foreign Affairs Mohsin al Jazuli, center, in Rabat, Morocco on Aug. 12, 2021. (Israeli Foreign Ministry / Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
News Updates
Israel
Morocco
Abraham Accords
Rabat
Yair Lapid

Israel Urgently Probing Claims of Grave Impropriety at Morocco Mission

The Media Line Staff
09/05/2022

Israel’s Foreign Ministry has dispatched a delegation to Morocco to urgently investigate allegations of grave impropriety at its recently opened liaison office in the capital Rabat.

The allegations include claims of sexual harassment and involve the head of the Israeli mission David Govrin, according to multiple reports in the Israeli media.

Israeli national public broadcaster KAN reported that the allegations also include the “exploitation” of local Moroccan women by a senior Israeli official and the failure to report a valuable gift from the Moroccan king to mark Israel’s Independence Day, which has since apparently disappeared. KAN also reported that Govrin has been embroiled in a row with his security officer at the mission.

The incident has raised concerns in Israel that the newly restored relationship between Jerusalem and Rabat could suffer as a result of the allegations.

Then-Israeli foreign minister Yair Lapid inaugurated the liaison office in Rabat in August 2021 and Morocco opened a similar mission in Tel Aviv at the same time, cementing the resumption of ties between the two countries that were suspended with the outbreak of the Palestinian intifada (uprising) in summer 2000. The two nations restored ties as part of the Abraham Accords that also saw Israel form formal relationships with Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Sudan.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.