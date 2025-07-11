Israel Urges US to Resume Strikes on Houthis After Renewed Attacks

As Houthi attacks on regional shipping lanes escalate, Israel has urged the United States to resume military operations against the Iran-backed group and to help form a broader international coalition, Israeli officials told local media on Thursday. The appeal came as the Houthis launched another ballistic missile toward Israel, and after two recent maritime attacks that killed at least four people and sank two commercial ships.

The Houthis, who control much of northern Yemen but are not recognized as the country’s official government, had paused attacks on vessels following a May ceasefire with the US. That truce ended this week with renewed aggression. According to Israel’s Kan public broadcaster, Israeli officials told Washington that the situation “can no longer remain solely an Israeli problem.” Officials reportedly called for “more intense combined attacks against Houthi regime targets,” including renewed US strikes and the participation of additional countries.

A security source said, “A broad coalition is needed to convey to the Houthi regime that it is in danger.”

On Thursday, the Houthis fired two missiles at Israel. The first was intercepted outside Israeli territory, while the second fell short and triggered no warning sirens, though Israel’s military tracked it. Houthi leader Abdul Malik al-Houthi said his fighters would continue to target ships linked to Israel in the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden, and Arabian Sea as long as the conflict in Gaza continues.

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul spoke out against the attacks and said, “We condemn this in the strongest possible terms and expect Iran to exert its influence on the Houthis to put an end to it.”

The Houthis began targeting ships in late 2023, saying their campaign supported Palestinians during the war between Israel and Hamas, which began after Hamas’ deadly October 7 attack on Israel that killed roughly 1,200 people.