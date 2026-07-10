Israel Warned US of Alleged New Iranian Plot Targeting President  Trump 

Israel alerted the United States to intelligence indicating Iran had recently formulated a new assassination plot targeting President Donald Trump, CNN reported, citing two people familiar with the matter.

One of the sources said the intelligence was conveyed this week. Another said US officials had already been receiving a steady flow of information in recent weeks about potential threats against President Trump but described the Israeli warning as the first to identify a specific plan.

The nature of the reported plot was not disclosed. Two people familiar with the matter told CNN that US agencies had neither independently verified the intelligence nor been monitoring the plan before receiving Israel’s warning.

Some US officials told CNN they believed the Israeli intelligence could have been intended to shape President Trump’s deliberations over possible expanded military operations against Iran.

The White House declined to address the reported warning directly and instead referred to the president’s recent public comments about Iranian threats. The Wall Street Journal first reported the Israeli intelligence.

“They want to take out the US leader — me,” President Trump told reporters Wednesday. “I’m on whatever list. I saw this morning I’m on every single one of their lists. And so far, I guess I’ve been a bit lucky, but maybe that doesn’t last very long. These are evil, sick people. And we have to root out that cancer. That cancer. You know what you do? You’ve got to cut out cancer early. And that’s the way I feel.”

President Trump also said he had recently been informed of a list placing him at the top of Iran’s assassination targets, though it was not clear whether he was referring to the intelligence reportedly supplied by Israel.

At the funeral procession this week for late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, demonstrators chanted calls for President Trump’s death and revenge for the Feb. 28 airstrike that killed the Iranian leader. Protesters pelted a billboard showing the US president with a bullet aimed at his head that read, “The US killed our father,” followed by, “We won’t let you go!” Others burned US and British flags, raised signs reading “KILL TRUMP,” and displayed posters depicting President Trump, Vice President JD Vance, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the crosshairs of a gunsight alongside the words, “There will be blood.”

The president survived assassination attempts in July and September 2024 and has asserted that Iran was behind them, although no evidence has linked Tehran to either attack. Federal prosecutors have, however, filed charges in two separate alleged Iranian murder-for-hire cases. Iranian threats against President Trump date back to the US strike that killed Gen. Qasem Soleimani in January 2020.