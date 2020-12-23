Israeli Actress Gal Gadot Defends Casting as Egyptian Queen Cleopatra

Israeli movie star Gal Gadot said she is “passionate” about playing the Egyptian queen, Cleopatra, in the new film that she is co-producing, in response to criticism that an Arab or African actress should be used. Gadot told BBC Arabic’s Sam Asi that Cleopatra was Macedonian, and that they did not find a Macedonian actress who could carry the role.

“I have friends from across the globe, whether they’re Muslims or Christian or Catholic or atheist or Buddhist, or Jewish of course… People are people, and with me I want to celebrate the legacy of Cleopatra and honor this amazing historic icon that I admire so much,” she said.

Cleopatra was the last ruler in the 300-year Ptolemy dynasty, a descendant of Alexander the Great’s Macedonian general. The film will be directed by “Wonder Woman” director Patty Jenkins.