Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu (center) confers with his attorneys in a Jerusalem courtroom on May 24, the first day of his corruption trial. (Ronen Zvulun - pool/AFP via Getty Images)
AG: No Judicial, Police Appointments for Netanyahu during Trial

The Media Line Staff
07/10/2020

Israeli Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit on Friday published a legal opinion regarding Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s conflicts of interests as they relate to his current corruption trial. In a document sent to Netanyahu for review and rebuttal, Mandelblit mapped out the prime minister’s legal restrictions and detailed the areas he must avoid. They include appointments in the judicial branch and among top law-enforcement figures. In addition, he will not be able to involve himself in any parliamentary activity regarding these spheres, as well as those governing mass media. The prime minister has 45 days to respond. Netanyahu is standing trial for alleged bribery, fraud and breach of trust in three cases, two involving what were said to be favors or attempted favors for communications and media moguls in exchange for favorable reporting. The first – and so far only – session in the prime minister’s trial took place on May 24. Netanyahu used the occasion to issue a stunningly strong denunciation of police investigators, claiming they had colluded with the media and the country’s Left to bring about what he called a “coup.” The next session is slated to take place later this month. Netanyahu will not be required to attend.

