Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israeli AG to PM: Fire Deri After Court Disqualifies Him as Minister
Aryeh Deri (Sapir College/Wikimedia Commons)
News Updates
Aryeh Deri
Shas
Israel
Attorney General
plea bargain
corruption cases in Israel
Binyamin Netanyahu
Gali Baharav-Miara

Israeli AG to PM: Fire Deri After Court Disqualifies Him as Minister

The Media Line Staff
01/19/2023

Israel’s Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara has demanded that Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu fire his interior and health minister Aryeh Deri, after the High Court of Justice ruled that he cannot hold the positions due to previous criminal convictions.

Deri, heads the ultra-Orthodox Shas Party, was convicted in February of last year and entered into a plea bargain that saw him receive a suspended sentence and a hefty fine. He told the court at the time that he intended to retire from politics.

“You must act in line with the legal ruling and remove [Deri] from his roles in the government,” the attorney general told the prime minister in a letter published Thursday by her office, according to the Times of Israel.

Deri also received a three-year sentence in 2000 for corruption convictions, serving 22 months in Maasiyahu minimum-security prison in central Israel. He announced in 2011 that he intended to return to political life.

It is unclear whether Deri intends to resign or if Netanyahu will fire him in the wake of the court ruling.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.