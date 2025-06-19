Donate
Arak IR-40 heavy water reactor, Iran, Oct. 14, 2012. (Nanking2012/Creative Commons)

Israel Hits Arak Reactor, Natanz Facility in Coordinated Aerial Assault

The Media Line Staff
06/19/2025

The Israeli Air Force carried out a large-scale overnight operation from late Wednesday into Thursday morning, striking dozens of Iranian military and nuclear-related facilities across the country, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

According to the IDF, 40 Israeli fighter jets, guided by intelligence from the IDF Intelligence Directorate, dropped more than 100 munitions on key Iranian targets, including sites in Tehran, Natanz, and Arak. The strikes focused on infrastructure related to Iran’s nuclear weapons program and ballistic missile production.

One of the primary targets was the Arak heavy water reactor, including its core containment structure, which the military described as critical for producing weapons-grade plutonium. Although the reactor is currently inactive, officials said it could be reactivated for military purposes.

Military officials stated that Iran had deliberately avoided fully converting the reactor to limit its military potential, preserving its capacity for nuclear weapons development.

At Natanz, Israeli aircraft hit a nuclear weapons development facility reportedly housing specialized equipment and active projects intended to accelerate Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

Israeli forces also struck factories producing missile components, air defense systems, and radar installations. The IDF noted that Iran is enriching uranium at levels far beyond those required for civilian use and has dispersed its infrastructure geographically to ensure resilience in the event of military strikes.

Officials said the operation followed years of intelligence collection and formed part of a broader Israeli strategy to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

On Wednesday, Iranian state television broadcasts were disrupted with footage of the 2022 women’s protests against the regime.

A video published by Hamshahri daily showed state TV briefly taken over by the protest footage. Iranian state television later blamed Israel for the interruption and accused the “Zionist enemy” of launching cyberattacks that targeted satellite transmissions.

