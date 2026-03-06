Donate
Israeli Air Force Strikes Hezbollah Sites in Beirut’s Dahieh After Evacuation Warnings
Weapons production sites and storage facilities under residential buildings in Beirut's Dahieh district are destroyed by the IDF. (Screenshot: IDF)

The Media Line Staff
03/06/2026

The Israeli Air Force launched a new round of airstrikes against Hezbollah targets in Beirut’s southern suburbs overnight on Thursday, hitting infrastructure belonging to the Iran-backed group after the military issued evacuation warnings for the area, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

The strikes targeted facilities used by Hezbollah in the Dahieh district, a southern Beirut stronghold of the organization. Ten multi-story buildings connected to the group were struck in the operation.

Among the sites hit were the headquarters of Hezbollah’s executive council and a warehouse used to store drones.

“The command centers were intended to be used by Hezbollah to advance and carry out numerous terror attacks against IDF troops and the State of Israel,” the IDF said in a statement.

Evacuation notices issued by the military for four major neighborhoods in Dahieh preceded the strikes.

The Israeli military said Hezbollah infrastructure embedded in the district was being used to coordinate operations and support attacks against Israeli forces.

Since Hezbollah entered the conflict on Monday, the IDF says it has conducted strikes on more than 500 targets across Lebanon. Those operations have focused on Hezbollah commanders, members of the organization’s elite Radwan Force, rocket launch systems, weapons depots, and command centers.

The campaign has also targeted members of other armed groups operating in Lebanon and infrastructure linked to them, the IDF said.

In southern Lebanon, Israeli evacuation directives have prompted a large-scale civilian movement. The military estimates that roughly 420,000 Lebanese residents have left their homes in areas south of the Litani River after the IDF instructed civilians to relocate northward

Additional evacuations have taken place in Beirut’s southern suburbs following the warnings issued there on Thursday. The military said tens of thousands of residents have left Dahieh since the evacuation notice was released.

Lebanese media reported Friday morning that Israeli airstrikes also struck locations in the Beqaa Valley.

