This Hanukkah Give the Gift of Truth

The Media Line led twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays
The Media Line
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
State Media: Israeli Air Strike on Southern Syria Kills Soldier
Syrian air defenses are shown in January 2019 responding to what state media said were Israeli airstrikes targeting Damascus. (Stringer/AFP via Getty Images)
News Updates
Syria
Israeli air strike

State Media: Israeli Air Strike on Southern Syria Kills Soldier

The Media Line Staff
12/16/2021

A Syrian soldier was killed in an Israeli missile attack on southern Syria early Thursday morning, state media has reported. Syria’s state news agency, SANA, reported that Syrian air defenses intercepted a wave of missiles shot from over the Syrian Golan “and downed most of them.” The Israel Defense Forces, as is its policy, has neither confirmed nor denied the attack.

The SANA report said that the attack also caused material damage, though it did not say what was struck. Syrian state media frequently reports that it successfully repels such air strikes, though experts frequently say that this is not the case.

Israel reportedly has fired hundreds of rockets on Syria in recent years, while only acknowledging a few of the air strikes; most of the attacks are on Iran-backed militias and weapons shipments to them, as Israel attempts to prevent them from gaining a foothold in its neighbor to the north.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.