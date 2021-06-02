Israeli Airline to Start Flying to Morocco

An Israeli airline will begin direct flights to Morocco next month. Israir will fly between Tel Aviv and Marrakesh starting on July 19, with five flights a week, the airline announced on Tuesday.

The announcement comes six months after Israel and Morocco normalized relations as part of the US-brokered Abraham Accords.

“We believe that demand will be high and that hundreds of thousands of Israelis will want to take advantage of these direct flights to Morocco,” Gil Stav, Israir’s deputy sales director, said in a statement.

A round-trip ticket will cost $580, according to the airline.