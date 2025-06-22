Israeli Airstrike Kills Senior Iranian Commander Tied to October 7 Attack

An Israeli airstrike in Qom, Iran, killed Saeed Izadi, the Palestinian Division chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Quds Force, who played a leading role in coordinating the October 7 Hamas assault on Israel, the Israeli military announced Saturday. The Israel Defense Forces said Izadi headed the IRGC’s Palestine Corps and was one of the few people informed in advance of the October 7 assault.

According to the IDF, Izadi served as a key conduit for military and financial coordination between Iran and Palestinian groups such as Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad. Israeli officials accused him of overseeing a strategy to launch a multifront conflict against Israel, beginning with rocket fire from Iranian proxies and followed by infiltration operations from Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, and the West Bank.

“This is one of the key moments in the multi-front war and makes the entire Middle East safer,” said IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir.

The airstrike was reportedly the result of an extended intelligence operation while Izadi was hiding in a safe house.

In separate strikes, Israel also killed Behnam Shahriyari, commander of Quds Force’s Unit 190, which handles arms transfers to Hezbollah and Hamas, and Aminpour Joudaki, head of the IRGC drone program.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz described the operation as a “major intelligence and operational success and justice for the murdered and the hostages. Israel’s long arm will reach all its enemies.”