Israeli Airstrikes Hit Houthi Targets in Yemen After Red Sea Ship Attacks

Israeli fighter jets launched a wave of coordinated airstrikes on Houthi-controlled targets across Yemen late Sunday into Monday, in retaliation for a string of missile and drone attacks targeting Israel and international shipping.

The strikes, which struck ports, infrastructure, and a ship previously hijacked by the Houthis, were followed hours later by the launch of two ballistic missiles from Yemen toward Israeli territory.

According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), about 20 warplanes were involved in hitting sites including the ports of Al Hudaydah, Ras Isa, and Salif, as well as the Ras Khatib power station. One of the key targets was the the Galaxy Leader, a commercial ship seized by Houthi fighters in November 2023 and reportedly converted into a surveillance hub. The vessel and its multinational crew were held for more than a year before being released in January 2025.

The IDF said the Galaxy Leader had been equipped with radar to monitor maritime activity, serving what it described as the “Houthi terrorist regime’s activities” in international waters. “The Houthis will continue to pay a heavy price for their actions,” said Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz. “Anyone who tries to harm Israel will be harmed, anyone who raises a hand against Israel will have it cut off.”

The strikes came just 30 minutes after the IDF issued Arabic-language evacuation warnings for several Yemeni sites. Houthi-run media reported that the power station in Al Hudaydah was knocked out, plunging the city into darkness. There were no confirmed casualties.

Hours earlier, a separate Houthi attack targeted the Magic Seas, a Liberian-flagged vessel in the Red Sea. Houthi fighters used four explosive-laden boats in an assault that left the fertilizer-laden cargo ship heavily damaged and ablaze. No injuries were reported among the 23-member crew.

Since November 2023, the Houthis have launched dozens of missile and drone attacks against Israel and ships linked to Israel, the US, and the UK. Their campaign escalated following the October 7 Hamas-led assault on Israel and resumed after a short ceasefire that ended in March 2025.