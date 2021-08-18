Israeli Airstrikes on Syria Targeted Iran-Backed Militias

Israeli airstrikes targeted a military post in Syria that hosts Iran-backed militias, according to a watchdog group.

The airstrikes on Tuesday evening struck the military post in Quneitra on the Syrian side of the Golan Heights, according to the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. Three Israeli rockets were fired near the town of Hader on a military post belonging to Iran-backed militias including Hizbullah, according to the group. No casualties were initially reported. Videos of the attack were circulating on social media on Tuesday night.

Israel’s military neither confirmed nor denied the airstrikes. In recent months Israel has launched dozens of airstrikes on Iranian targets in Syria.