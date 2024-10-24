Israeli Airstrikes Pound Damascus and Homs as Blinken Pushes for De-escalation

Israeli airstrikes targeted the Syrian capital, Damascus, and a military site near Homs on Thursday, killing one soldier and injuring seven others, according to Syria’s defense ministry. The strikes, which also caused material damage, hit the Kafr Sousa neighborhood of Damascus and a military site in the Homs countryside.

The attack comes as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken tours the Middle East, urging Israel to avoid further escalation in its ongoing conflicts with Hezbollah in Lebanon and Hamas in Gaza. Blinken’s visit follows Israel’s intensified air campaign against Iranian-linked targets in the region after the October 7 attack by Hamas on Israeli territory.

Israeli military action has expanded across the region in recent weeks, with strikes on Hezbollah strongholds in Lebanon’s southern suburbs, including Beirut, and further operations against targets in Syria. The ongoing conflict has displaced over 1.2 million Lebanese and claimed thousands of lives in Gaza and Lebanon.

Meanwhile, Blinken continues to push for cease-fires in Gaza and Lebanon, cautioning that Israel’s anticipated retaliation for Iran’s missile attack on October 1 could lead to greater regional escalation. As Washington seeks to halt further hostilities before the upcoming US presidential election, the situation on the ground remains highly volatile.