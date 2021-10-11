Americans need to understand the Middle East
Israeli-American Economist Wins Nobel Prize
(Pixabay)
News Updates
Nobel Prize
Economics

Israeli-American Economist Wins Nobel Prize

The Media Line Staff
10/11/2021

An Israeli-American economist is one of three people to win the 2021 Nobel Prize in Economics. Joshua Angrist, a former associate professor and fellow at the Hebrew University in Jerusalem, was awarded the prize with David Card and Guido Imbens for their work in the use of “natural experiments,” or studies based on the observation of real-world data to understand how economic policy will affect society.

He is the 13th Israeli to win a Nobel Prize.

Angrist, now at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Guido Imbens from Stanford University, shared half the prize for their work in creating a framework for studying issues that are cannot be examined using traditional scientific methods. Card, of the University of California, Berkeley, received half of the prize for his research on how the minimum wage, immigration and education affect the labor market.

Angrist moved to Israel in 1982 from Columbus, Ohio, and left in 1985, returning in 1991 teach at Hebrew University for several years. He later returned to be the Lady Davis Fellow at Hebrew U in 2004-2005.

