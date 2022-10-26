Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Arab Israeli Lawmaker Calls Killed Lions’ Den Members ‘Martyrs’
Knesset members Aida Touma-Suleiman and Ofer Cassif in the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah oin February 2022. (Yoram Sorak/Wikimedia Commons)
News Updates
Joint List
Lion's Den
Aida Touma-Sliman

Arab Israeli Lawmaker Calls Killed Lions’ Den Members ‘Martyrs’

The Media Line Staff
10/26/2022

An Arab Israeli lawmaker has come under fire for calling the members of the armed West Bank Palestinian Lions’ Den group killed during an Israeli military operation in Nablus “martyrs.” Joint List lawmaker Aida Touma-Sliman wrote in a post on Facebook on Tuesday: “The more the occupation increases its crimes, the resistance escalates. An important lesson in the history of nations.”

Israeli forces killed six Palestinians and injured 20 others in clashes in the West Bank early Tuesday. Five were killed in a raid on the Nablus headquarters of the Lions’ Den armed group and a sixth in violence near Ramallah.

The Lions’ Den group has claimed responsibility for several shooting attacks against Israeli civilians and soldiers in recent weeks.

Touma-Sliman also tweeted about the raid: “6 Palestinians killed in one night. Their blood is on the hands of [Prime Minister Yair] Lapid and [Defense Minister Benny] Gantz. Stop the terror of the occupation, enough of the bloodshed! Isn’t it time to understand that the more you deepen the occupation, the more you provoke the resistance?!”

The social media posts could see Touma-Sliman, a member of the Hadash party, running afoul of Israel law, which prohibits Knesset candidates from, among other things, supporting an enemy state or terror organization against Israel.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.