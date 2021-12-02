This Hanukkah Give the Gift of Truth

Israeli Arabs Arrested For Shooting Jew in Lod During Gaza Unrest
Israeli forces detain a group of Arab Israelis in the mixed Jewish-Arab city of Lod on May 13, 2021, during clashes between Arab and Jewish residents. (Ahmad Gharabli/AFP via Getty Images)
Arab Israeli
Lod
Shin Bet security service

Israeli Arabs Arrested For Shooting Jew in Lod During Gaza Unrest

The Media Line Staff
12/02/2021

Two Israeli Arab residents of the central Israeli city of Lod have been arrested and indicted on charges of shooting a Jewish man in the street of the mixed Arab and Jewish city during violence that occurred in mixed cities in May during the cross-border violence between Israel and the Hamas terror group in Gaza. The Jewish civilian was lightly to-moderately wounded as a result of shots fired at a group of Jews standing on the street in Lod.

Amsalem Hasouna and Iyad Hasouna both residents of Lod in their 20’s were arrested indicted in Lod District Court for serious offenses, Israel’s Shin Bet security service announced in a statement on Wednesday. The Shin Bet’s investigation discovered that the two men carried out the shooting attack on May 13 and also were involved in other disturbances in Lod during May, according to a statement issued by the agency.

“The ISA and the Israel Police view with utmost severity the involvement of Israel citizens in terrorism and will continue to take constant and determined action to solve all terrorist incidents that were carried out during Operation Guardian of the Walls and to deal with perpetrators to the fullest extent of the law,” the statement said.

