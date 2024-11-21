Israeli Archaeologist Killed During Unauthorized Trip to Southern Lebanon

An Israeli civilian and former reserve officer, Ze’ev “Jabo” Erlich, 71, was killed Wednesday in southern Lebanon after being brought into the warzone without proper authorization.

Erlich, a prominent tour guide and archaeologist, entered the area with a senior Israel Defense Forces (IDF) officer to examine an ancient fortress near Israeli military operations. While there, two Hezbollah fighters opened fire, killing Erlich and injuring a Golani Brigade officer. Another soldier also lost his life during the incident.

Preliminary investigations reveal that Col. Yoav Yarom, chief of staff of the Golani Brigade, authorized Erlich’s entry without receiving the necessary approvals from the IDF Northern Command. The area, thought to have been cleared, still harbored armed Hezbollah members. The IDF is investigating the circumstances leading to this breach, which they have called a “serious incident.”

Erlich, who was armed and wearing an IDF uniform despite not being on active duty, is being retroactively recognized as a fallen soldier. Known for his passion for Israel’s history and heritage, Erlich was a revered figure in the Ofra settlement, where he lived.

Yisrael Gantz, head of the Binyamin Regional Council, expressed sorrow over Erlich’s death, describing him as “a symbol of knowledge and love of the land” whose contributions to archaeology and the Jewish people’s heritage will endure.

The incident has raised serious concerns over the protocols governing civilian entry into conflict zones and the risks involved in such decisions.