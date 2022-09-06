Israeli Army Demolishes Palestinian Terrorist’s Jenin Home

Israel’s army demolished the West Bank home of the Palestinian man who killed three people at a bar in Tel Aviv in April. Israeli troops entered Jenin early on Tuesday and blew up the home of Raad Hazem, who killed three people and injured 10 in the April 7 attack on Dizengoff Street. Hazam was killed by Israeli security forces in Jaffa after a massive manhunt.

During the demolition, Palestinians protesting the demolition threw stones and firebombs at the soldiers and shot at them. The soldiers responded with riot dispersal methods. The Palestinian Health Ministry said that one Palestinian demonstrator was killed and 16 other wounded during an exchange of fire at the site of the demolition.