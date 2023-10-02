The Media Line Stands Out

Israeli Authorities Search for Missing Somali and Turkish Nationals After Boat Washes Up on Beach
The inflatable boat that washed up on the Mediterranean shore in Netanya, Israel, Oct. 1, 2023. (Screenshot: X)
News Updates
Israeli authorities
inflatable boat
Netanya
Somali nationals
Turkish nationals

Israeli Authorities Search for Missing Somali and Turkish Nationals After Boat Washes Up on Beach

The Media Line Staff
10/02/2023

Israeli authorities are conducting a search for potential survivors after an empty inflatable boat was discovered on the Mediterranean shore of Netanya, north of Tel Aviv, on Sunday morning. The police initiated the search after finding the passports and personal belongings of eight people, including children, in the boat. The missing individuals are reported to be Somali and Turkish nationals.

Later in the day, state-owned Kan TV reported that the Israeli Navy had joined the search operations. It remains unclear whether there are any survivors.

