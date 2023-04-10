Israeli-British Mother Dies of Injuries 3 Days After West Bank Terror Attack That Killed Her Daughters

Lucy Dee, a 48-year-old Israeli-British woman, died Monday from her injuries three days after a West Bank terror attack in which her two daughters were slain. In the Friday attack, Palestinian gunmen opened fire at the victims’ car, causing it to crash on the highway’s shoulder. The terrorists then opened fire at the car again, killing the two sisters and critically wounding their mother. Thousands of mourners gathered on Sunday afternoon to pay their last respects to sisters Maia Dee, 20, and Rina Dee, 15. The three were dual Israeli-British nationals who lived in the West Bank settlement of Efrat, just south of Jerusalem, after moving to Israel some eight years ago. Lucy Dee’s family has decided to donate her organs to save the lives of others. The Israel Defense Forces launched a manhunt for the gunmen and other suspects who fled the scene, but they remained at large as of Monday afternoon. Tensions have soared across the region in recent days with terror attacks in Israel and the West Bank; clashes at Al Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem; Palestinian rocket attacks on Israel from Syria, Lebanon, and the Gaza Strip and Israeli cross-border counterstrikes; and a suspected Iranian drone launched from Syria last week.