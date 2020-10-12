Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

For those observing, may we wish you a healthy, safe, and sweet 5781.

Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israeli Cabinet Green-lights UAE Normalization
Binyamin Netanyahu, Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (State Department; Indian Prime Minister’s Office/Wikimedia Commons)
News Updates
normalization
Israel
United Arab Emirates
Cabinet
Binyamin Netanyahu
Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan
Haifa
container
Dubai
Middle East

Israeli Cabinet Green-lights UAE Normalization

The Media Line Staff
10/12/2020

Israel’s government has formally given the nod to normalization with the United Arab Emirates, signed on September 15 in Washington by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu. The accord now requires ratification by Israeli lawmakers, who are expected to give their approval on Thursday. Ratification is also required in Abu Dhabi before the agreement takes effect. Also on Monday, Netanyahu’s office announced that he would meet “soon” with Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the crown prince of Abu Dhabi and the man in the UAE seen as being behind the accord with Israel. Earlier in the morning, the crown prince tweeted that he had spoken by phone with Netanyahu, the two having “discussed strengthening bilateral ties and examined prospects for peace and the need for stability, cooperation and development in the region.” The tweet and the vote in Israel’s cabinet coincided with the arrival in the northern Israeli port of Haifa of a vessel carrying cargo from the UAE – the first official commerce between the two countries. The containers aboard the MSC Paris included electronics and firefighting equipment sent from Dubai.

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.