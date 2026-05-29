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Israeli Chef Hails First-Ever Michelin Guide Listing for Kosher Restaurant  
Rav Shabtai (center) and staff of Mutra, the first kosher restaurant to achieve a listing in Michelin guide. (Instagram)

Israeli Chef Hails First-Ever Michelin Guide Listing for Kosher Restaurant  

The Media Line Staff
05/29/2026

Israeli-owned Mutra in North Miami has become the first kosher restaurant to receive a Michelin star, earning one of the culinary industry’s highest honors less than two years after opening its doors. 

The restaurant, led by Israeli-born chef Raz Shabtai, opened in February 2025. Shabtai, who is originally from Jerusalem, received the distinction as Michelin inspectors recognized the restaurant’s approach to kosher dining. 

A dish served at Mutra, the first kosher restaurant to be listed in the Michelin Guide. (Social media)

According to the Michelin Guide, the selection came as a surprise because kosher cuisine by definition excludes some ingredients commonly found in fine dining. The guide nevertheless praised Mutra for its interpretation of kosher food, citing its ability to create a broad range of rich and distinctive flavors while adhering to a strict farm-to-table philosophy. 

Inspectors also highlighted the restaurant’s dining experience, noting its communal atmosphere, where guests are seated around a bar and offered a variety of dishes. 

Shabtai marked the achievement in a post on Instagram, sharing a video from the announcement. 

“First, thank you, God. For every blessing, every challenge, and for giving me the strength to keep going when the road seemed impossible.” 

He also paid tribute to the restaurant staff. 

“To my team – this honor belongs to you. Every long day, every late night, every sacrifice, every detail, every plate. Your passion and dedication turned a dream into reality. I am forever grateful to walk this journey beside you.” 

Addressing customers and supporters, he added: “To our guests, friends, and supporters – thank you for believing in us and allowing us to share our story through food.” 

Shabtai also reflected on the inspiration behind the restaurant’s name. In a separate post, he said Mutra was named after his grandmother. 

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“The woman who raised me. The woman whose love, strength, and values shaped the person I am today. I named this restaurant after you so that your spirit would live on through every guest we welcome and every dish we serve. This moment carries your name, your legacy, and your love.” 

The award marks a milestone for kosher dining in the Michelin Guide. 

 

 

 

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