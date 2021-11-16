Americans need to understand the Middle East
How much do we really know?

At The Media Line, we value all points of view and aim to mend our differences through fact-based narrative-inclusive journalism Help support our bold and brave team in Afghanistan, Gaza, Israel, Palestinian Territories, the UAE, and beyond.
Help us continue our work and provide access to the news that matters to you.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours for this Jewish New Year.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israeli Couple Jailed in Turkey Get First Visit From Diplomatic Officials
Israeli tourists arrested in Turkey, Mordy and Natali Oknin. (Twitter)
News Updates
Turkey
Jail

Israeli Couple Jailed in Turkey Get First Visit From Diplomatic Officials

The Media Line Staff
11/16/2021

An Israeli couple jailed since Thursday for taking a photograph of the president’s palace in Istanbul received a visit from Israeli diplomatic officials on Tuesday for the first time.  A Turkish court ruled over the weekend that Israeli tourists Mordy and Natali Oknin of Modiin in central Israel, who are both bus drivers, should be remanded for at least 20 days and that they should remain in jail until their trial; they currently are being held separately. They are likely to be charged with espionage or with a lesser charge of harming the country’s national security. They reportedly took the photo from the Camlica Tower, a telecommunications tower in Istanbul with observation decks and WhatsApped it to family members.

Israel’s consul in Istanbul, Ronen Levy, visited Natali Oknin, and the consul general in Istanbul, Ehud Eitam, visited Mordi Oknin, according to the Foreign Ministry. Foreign Minister Yair Lapid updated the couple’s family after the meetings. Israeli officials have asserted both to Turkey and in public that the couple does not work for any Israeli spy agency.

Also on Tuesday, Turkish Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu accused the couple of focusing on Erdogan’s palace and that they “marked” it. He also said that he expects them to be charged with “political and military espionage.” Soylu’s comments are the first public comments from a Turkish official on the arrest.  Turkey has not made any requests or demands to release the couple.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.