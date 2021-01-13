This holiday season, we ask you to give the gift of trusted news…

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours this holiday season.
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israeli Court Bans Screening of ‘Jenin, Jenin’ Documentary
Inside of Jenin refuge camp seen in a 2011 photo. (Pierre Marshall via Wikimedia Commons)
News Updates
Jenin
court
lawsuit
Film

Israeli Court Bans Screening of ‘Jenin, Jenin’ Documentary

The Media Line Staff
01/13/2021

An Israeli court has banned the screening and distribution of the documentary film “Jenin, Jenin,” which looks at the 2002 Battle of Jenin in the refugee camp during the Second Intifada.

The Lod District Court also ordered Arab-Israeli director Mohammad Bakri to pay nearly $56,000 in compensation for defamation to Israeli Lt.-Col. Nissim Meganji, who brought the lawsuit, as well as court costs. Copies of the film that exist in Israel were ordered confiscates, as well. Bakri said he would appeal the verdict.

Bakri “consciously chose not to conduct an examination, even minimal, even preliminary, of the allegations and facts expressed in the same interviews,” Judge Halit Silash said in her ruling.

The nearly one-hour film, which tells the story of the incident through the words of survivors, was banned in Israel after its release later in 2002, but Israel’s Supreme Court overturned the order. At least 52 residents of the Palestinian refugee camp in Jenin were killed during the operation.

The film can still be seen on YouTube.

A 2008 defamation lawsuit filed by five Israeli soldiers who participated in the operation was rejected by an Israeli court.

This holiday season, we ask you to give the gift of trusted news…

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours this holiday season.
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.