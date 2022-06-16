Israeli Court Finds Gaza Aid Worker Guilty of Funding Hamas

An Israeli court has found a Gaza aid worker guilty of sending hundreds of millions of dollars to the Hamas terror organization. The district court in Beersheba in Israel’s south found Mohammed el-Halabi, the Gaza director of the World Charity international Christian charity, guilty on terrorism charges including membership in a terrorist organization, providing information to a terror group, taking part in forbidden military exercises and carrying a weapon.

Halabi has been held by Israel since 2016. His sentence is scheduled for July 10. Both Halabi and World Vision deny any wrongdoing in the case. Much of the evidence against Halabi is classified by Israel, which has led many to question the claims. Halabi admitted to providing aid to Hamas and how he hid it under questioning by the Shin Bet.

Shin Bet investigations in which Halabi confessed to the extensive aid he provided Hamas with and the way in which he disguised his actions. He has since tried to retract his confession. The United States has told Halabi’s family that they are monitoring the case, and US officials have attended the trial.

Halabi’s attorney says he will appeal the decision.