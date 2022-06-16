The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Israeli Court Finds Gaza Aid Worker Guilty of Funding Hamas
The mother of Mohammed Halabi, Gaza director of World Vision NGO, takes part in a rally in his support outside the ICRC headquarters in Gaza City on June 15, 2022. (Mohammed Abed/AFP via Getty Images)
News Updates
Gaza
Hamas
Mohammad El Halabi

Israeli Court Finds Gaza Aid Worker Guilty of Funding Hamas

The Media Line Staff
06/16/2022

An Israeli court has found a Gaza aid worker guilty of sending hundreds of millions of dollars to the Hamas terror organization. The district court in Beersheba in Israel’s south found Mohammed el-Halabi, the Gaza director of the World Charity international Christian charity, guilty on terrorism charges including membership in a terrorist organization, providing information to a terror group, taking part in forbidden military exercises and carrying a weapon.

Halabi has been held by Israel since 2016. His sentence is scheduled for July 10. Both Halabi and World Vision deny any wrongdoing in the case. Much of the evidence against Halabi is classified by Israel, which has led many to question the claims. Halabi admitted to providing aid to Hamas and how he hid it under questioning by the Shin Bet.

Shin Bet investigations in which Halabi confessed to the extensive aid he provided Hamas with and the way in which he disguised his actions. He has since tried to retract his confession. The United States has told Halabi’s family that they are monitoring the case, and US officials have attended the trial.

Halabi’s attorney says he will appeal the decision.

