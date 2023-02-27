Israeli Killed in West Bank Shooting Attack

An Israeli man was killed Monday afternoon in a shooting attack in the Jordan Valley, close to the West Bank settlement of Beit HaArava. The attack occurred on Route 90, at the Beit HaArava junction near the city of Jericho.

The man in his 20s was evacuated to Hadassah University Hospital, Mount Scopus in Jerusalem, with a medical team still delivering life-saving measures, the Israeli media reported. He was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital.

Israeli security forces launched a hunt in the area for the gunman.

“I passed very close to the scene with my private vehicle when I received a call about a shooting attack,” Magen David Adom medic Hezi Lareza told the Jerusalem Post.

“I immediately arrived at the scene and noticed a vehicle standing in the opposite lane with the driver of the vehicle unconscious. I called for help and began to give him life-saving medical treatment.”

The suspected attacker then reportedly tried to carry out a similar attack at the nearby Almog Junction, but there were no injuries.