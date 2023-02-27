Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israeli Killed in West Bank Shooting Attack
Israeli security forces examine the site of a shooting attack, near in the West Bank city of Jericho, Feb. 27, 2023. (Ahmad Gharabli/AFP via Getty Images)
News Updates
shooting attacks
West Bank
Israel
Jericho

Israeli Killed in West Bank Shooting Attack

The Media Line Staff
02/27/2023

An Israeli man was killed Monday afternoon in a shooting attack in the Jordan Valley, close to the West Bank settlement of Beit HaArava. The attack occurred on Route 90, at the Beit HaArava junction near the city of Jericho.

The man in his 20s was evacuated to Hadassah University Hospital, Mount Scopus in Jerusalem, with a medical team still delivering life-saving measures, the Israeli media reported. He was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital.

Israeli security forces launched a hunt in the area for the gunman.

“I passed very close to the scene with my private vehicle when I received a call about a shooting attack,” Magen David Adom medic Hezi Lareza told the Jerusalem Post.

“I immediately arrived at the scene and noticed a vehicle standing in the opposite lane with the driver of the vehicle unconscious. I called for help and began to give him life-saving medical treatment.”

The suspected attacker then reportedly tried to carry out a similar attack at the nearby Almog Junction, but there were no injuries.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.