Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Hundreds of Israeli websites are hit by a cyberattack on May 21, 2020. (Screenshot)
News Updates
Israel
Iran
cyberattack
Yigal Unna
Shahid Rajaee Port

Israeli Cyber Chief Divulges Details of Failed Iran-attributed Attack on Water System

The Media Line Staff
05/28/2020

Israel’s national cyber chief on Thursday officially acknowledged that the country last month thwarted an Iranian-attributed cyberattack targeting civilian water infrastructure. While Yigal Unna did not mention Tehran directly, he described the incident as a “synchronized and organized attack” that had ushered in a “cyber winter” and a new era of covert warfare. “Rapid is not something that describes enough how fast and how crazy and hectic things are moving forward in cyberspace and I think we will remember last month and May 2020 as a changing point in the history of modern cyber warfare,” he said in a video address to the CybertechLive Asia digital conference. “If the bad guys had succeeded in their plot, [Israel] would now be facing, in the middle of the [coronavirus] crisis, very big damage to the civilian population and a lack of water and even worse than that,” Unna added. In this respect, he divulged that had the attack not been detected in real time, then excess chlorine and other chemicals could have been mixed into Israel’s water source, resulting in a “harmful and disastrous” outcome. Unna did not, however, comment on Israel’s alleged retaliation against the Shahid Rajaee Port in the Iranian city of Bandar Abbas. That cyberattack simultaneously crashed the Iranian computer systems that regulate the flow of vessels, trucks and goods at the terminal, thereby creating massive backups on waterways and roads leading to the facility.

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.