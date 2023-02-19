Donate
Israeli Diplomat Ejected From African Union Summit
African Union flag. (Wikimedia Commons)
African Union
Israel

Israeli Diplomat Ejected From African Union Summit

The Media Line Staff
02/19/2023

The Israeli diplomat representing her country at the African Union’s annual summit was ejected during the summit’s opening ceremony. Ambassador Sharon Bar-Li was surrounded by security personnel at the event and removed from the auditorium during the Saturday opening of the summit, in Addis Ababa.

Israel’s foreign ministry said in a statement that “Israel looks harshly upon the incident,” and said that Bar-Li had “status as an accredited observer with entrance badges.” Israel was granted observer status in the African Union in July 2021.

Israel said that South Africa and Algeria were responsible for the removal. Israel has diplomatic relations with 46 African nations which are all members of the African Union.

